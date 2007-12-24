Bad weather, upsets lead to Week 17 suspense

Everyone knows that weather is a big part of the game this time of year, and it certainly played a major role in games that had playoff implications Sunday. Of course, it's important to be able to run the ball when rain and wind and snow make the passing game treacherous. The weather was really bad in Buffalo, Chicago and Cincinnati. Impressively, those three games produced five 100-yard rushers. The Giants had two -- Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw -- in their playoff-clinching win. The Bengals got 130 yards from Kenny Watson in an upset of the Browns, and the Bears got 102 yards from Adrian Peterson in their upset of the Packers. Ryan Grant had 100 yards for Green Bay, but it wasn't enough to overcome turnovers and special-teams miscues.