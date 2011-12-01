Bad offense can lead to good defense for IDP owners

Second down: The Steelers could have LB LaMarr Woodley (hamstring) back this week after returning to practice Wednesday. The Bengals are on the schedule this week, featuring an ailing RB Cedric Benson. If Cincinnati's run game is hampered, it could be a busy day through the air for Andy Dalton and company. It means Woodley may not have as many tackles as in a normal week, but he could match up with TE Jermaine Gresham and be in line for a few pass deflections or even an interception.