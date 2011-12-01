 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bad offense can lead to good defense for IDP owners

Published: Dec 01, 2011 at 11:21 AM

When figuring out which individual defensive players to insert into your fantasy lineup, you're always considering quarterback play, right? No, not opponent's quarterback play (although that's certainly helpful), but the play of that player's own QB.

Take the Redskins, for instance. Their quarterback situation has been slightly less stable than a game of Jenga being played during an earthquake. But for all of Washington's inability to sustain drives, protect the football or just generally be, you know...productive, it's worked out to the benefit of London Fletcher, who is sixth in IDP fantasy points on NFL.com.

But he's not alone. Kansas City, Minnesota and Indianapolis have all been putrid on offense, yet Derrick Johnson, Chad Greenway and Pat Angerer sit in the top 12 in fantasy points. Sure, talent and having a nose for the ball has something to do with it. Then again, so does having more snaps.

We only get four snaps here in "Reading the Defense", so let's make the most of them.

Four Downs

First down:Ravens LB Ray Lewis (foot) has missed Baltimore's last two games, and has missed two days of practice ahead of Sunday's game at Cleveland. It's silly to remind people that Brendan Ayanbadejo is no Ray Lewis, but with Cleveland's offense primarily revolving around the run game of Peyton Hillis and Montario Hardesty, Ayanbadejo could be busy. Regardless, if you're considering a Ravens LB, Terrell Suggs or Jameel McClain are your guys.

IDP rankings

Top five scoring IDPs (according to NFL.com):

  1. Patrick Willis
  2. NaVorro Bowman
  3. D'Qwell Jackson
  1. Jason McCourty
  2. Desmond Bishop

" **Watch NFL Fantasy Live**

Second down: The Steelers could have LB LaMarr Woodley (hamstring) back this week after returning to practice Wednesday. The Bengals are on the schedule this week, featuring an ailing RB Cedric Benson. If Cincinnati's run game is hampered, it could be a busy day through the air for Andy Dalton and company. It means Woodley may not have as many tackles as in a normal week, but he could match up with TE Jermaine Gresham and be in line for a few pass deflections or even an interception.

Third down:Broncos LB Von Millercould miss Sunday's game against the Vikings after thumb surgery. Somewhat obscured in the Tebow madness has been Miller's outstanding rookie campaign. If Miller can't go, Mario Haggan should step into a starting role, but if you're looking for a replacement, consider Elvis Dumervil playing at the opposite linebacker spot.

Fourth down: What would a week be without a Giants update. This week, it's back to Osi Umenyiora, who could be out up to a month with an ankle sprain. This likely opens the door for Jason Pierre-Paul to see more snaps. Against the Packers, it means more opportunities for sacks. If the rush can get home before Aaron Rodgers gets rid of the ball. That's a big "if".

Want more fantasy news and opinion? Follow @NFLFantasy on Twitter!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles WR Parris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people 'why he's the best' RB in the NFL

A lesser-heralded steal from the New York Giants, new Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell foresees big things for his current and former teammate, Saquon Barkley, in Philadelphia.
news

Saints quarterback Derek Carr 'cannot wait' to play old teammate Maxx Crosby, Raiders

After nine seasons with the Raiders and another in New Orleans in the wake of being cast off by Las Vegas, Derek Carr will face the team that drafted him for the first time in 2024. He's looking forward to squaring off with old teammates like Maxx Crosby.
news

Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed excited to learn from Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins: I've 'never had two elite' WRs like them

Following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans, L'Jarius Sneed now has two big-name wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley to line up against every practice, an aspect he believes will add yet another layer to his game.
news

Patriots agree to terms with S Kyle Dugger on four-year extension worth up to $66 million

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Kyle Dugger on a four-year, $58 million extension that can be worth up to $66 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported along with NFL Network's Eric Edholm.