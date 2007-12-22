Bad knee ends 78-game playing streak for Panthers DE Peppers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers had his streak of consecutive games played snapped at 78 when he was inactive for Saturday night's game against Dallas with a sprained right knee.
Published: Dec 22, 2007 at 11:31 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
NFL+ has you covered!
With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!