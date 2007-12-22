Bad knee ends 78-game playing streak for Panthers DE Peppers

Published: Dec 22, 2007 at 11:31 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers had his streak of consecutive games played snapped at 78 when he was inactive for Saturday night's game against Dallas with a sprained right knee.

