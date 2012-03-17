Backus, Hill reportedly returning to Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - A report on the Detroit Lions' website says offensive tackle Jeff Backus and backup quarterback Shaun Hill have agreed to two-year contracts to stay with the team.
Backus is entering his 12th NFL season and has played only for the Lions, starting every game of his career. The 32-year-old Hill has been with Detroit the last two seasons, backing up Matthew Stafford. Hill started 10 games in the 2010 season when Stafford was bothered by injuries.
A Lions' spokesman said the team had nothing to announce officially Saturday night, but Backus was quoted on the team's website saying he's agreed to terms and that he wants to make "a strong push toward winning a Super Bowl."