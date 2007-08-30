Backups for Ravens, Falcons fight for spots

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons' first home preseason game this week was overshadowed by Michael Vick's guilty plea.
Nothing so dramatic would be required to upstage the team's final preseason game.
Atlanta's starters may not even make an appearance Friday night when the Falcons play the Baltimore Ravens at the Georgia Dome. Baltimore coach Brian Billick, meanwhile, is talking up the game only as good travel practice for his team.
It's no surprise some argue NFL teams don't need four preseason games.
The Falcons and their new quarterback, Joey Harrington, gave home fans reason for confidence in the post-Vick era when Harrington passed for two touchdowns in a 24-19 win over Cincinnati on Monday night.