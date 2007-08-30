Backups for Ravens, Falcons fight for spots

Published: Aug 30, 2007 at 09:03 AM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons' first home preseason game this week was overshadowed by Michael Vick's guilty plea.

Nothing so dramatic would be required to upstage the team's final preseason game.

Atlanta's starters may not even make an appearance Friday night when the Falcons play the Baltimore Ravens at the Georgia Dome. Baltimore coach Brian Billick, meanwhile, is talking up the game only as good travel practice for his team.

It's no surprise some argue NFL teams don't need four preseason games.

The Falcons and their new quarterback, Joey Harrington, gave home fans reason for confidence in the post-Vick era when Harrington passed for two touchdowns in a 24-19 win over Cincinnati on Monday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL looking to eliminate hip-drop tackle, discussing 'tush push'

The NFL is looking to eliminate the hip-drop tackle and will again discuss the "tush push" in the offseason.
news

Commanders first-rounders Jahan Dotson, Emmanuel Forbes non-factors in Week 6 

Washington Commanders first-rounders added up to zero production on Sunday, but the lack of impact being made doesn't fluster head coach Ron Rivera. 
news

NFL owners approve proposal to move in-person head coaching interviews to after Divisional Round

NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to push in-person head coaching interviews with candidates employed by NFL teams until the Divisional Round of the playoffs has been completed, NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista reported Tuesday from the Fall League Meeting in New York. 
news

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.