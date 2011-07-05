Backup TE Casey practices at FB in case Leach leaves Houston

Published: Jul 05, 2011 at 12:38 PM

For James Casey, starting at fullback sounds a lot better than being a third-string tight end. The third-year pro told the Houston Chronicle that he's ready to switch positions if the Texans can't re-sign Pro Bowl fullback Vonta Leach.

Casey, who backs up tight ends Owen Daniels and Joel Dreessen, has added 10 pounds and put in extra time this offseason working on his blocking in informal workouts at Rice Stadium. Between all that extra work and his knowledge of the position as a backup to Leach last season, Casey is confident he can step in and do the job if needed.

"I've taken it on myself to get big and strong and work as hard as I can on my blocking," Casey said in a story published Monday. "That way, if I do get the opportunity (to be the lead blocker), I want to be big and strong enough to move people and to withstand the punishment that goes with it."

Leach helped clear the way for Arian Foster to lead the league in rushing in 2010. The Texans want Leach back, but whether they are prepared to make the seven-year veteran the NFL's highest-paid fullback is unclear.

"Everyone wants Vonta back, and he wants to be here. But we all know this is a business, and you never know what's going to happen," Casey said.

"I've been working my tail off since I got here, and I want to get on the field any way I can, no matter what it takes," he said. "My first two years, I pictured myself as a tight end catching passes all over the field, but maybe I was a little naive."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered knee sprain in Super Bowl LVI, won't need offseason surgery

Some encouraging news for the Bengals following a disheartening loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI: The knee injury that star quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ suffered in the second half of the game apparently isn't serious.
news

About NFL Scouting Combine

news

Patriots name Matt Groh to replace Dave Ziegler as director of player personnel

Bill Belichick has located his new top personnel man. The Patriots named Matt Groh their next director of player personnel. Groh will assume the duties vacated by Dave Ziegler, who is now the Raiders' general manager.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW