Backfield motion: Portis could return for 'Skins; Torain ruled out

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 05:57 AM

Running back Clinton Portis is set to return for the Washington Redskins after missing five games because of a torn left groin.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Friday it looks as if Portis, who's listed on the injury report as questionable, "will be ready to go" Sunday at Tennessee.

The Redskins have been thin in the backfield. Ryan Torain missed Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles when he aggravated a hamstring injury during warm-ups, and Shanahan said the running back will miss Sunday's game as well.

Shanahan said two starters in the secondary, cornerback Carlos Rogers and safety LaRon Landry, got in "a little bit of practice" for the first time this week. Shanahan said "there's a chance" either or both will play.

Rogers has yet to test his sore right hamstring in practice. Landry has a sore Achilles' tendon. Both players are listed as questionable.

Also listed as questionable against the Titans are wide receiver Brandon Banks (knee), offensive tackle Jammal Brown (head), guard Artis Hicks (thigh) and defensive linemen Kedric Golston (elbow) and Jeremy Jarmon (hamstring).

Quarterback Donovan McNabb (hamstring) is listed as probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW