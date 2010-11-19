Backfield motion: Portis could return for 'Skins; Torain ruled out

Running back Clinton Portis is set to return for the Washington Redskins after missing five games because of a torn left groin.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Friday it looks as if Portis, who's listed on the injury report as questionable, "will be ready to go" Sunday at Tennessee.
The Redskins have been thin in the backfield. Ryan Torain missed Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles when he aggravated a hamstring injury during warm-ups, and Shanahan said the running back will miss Sunday's game as well.
Shanahan said two starters in the secondary, cornerback Carlos Rogers and safety LaRon Landry, got in "a little bit of practice" for the first time this week. Shanahan said "there's a chance" either or both will play.
Rogers has yet to test his sore right hamstring in practice. Landry has a sore Achilles' tendon. Both players are listed as questionable.
Also listed as questionable against the Titans are wide receiver Brandon Banks (knee), offensive tackle Jammal Brown (head), guard Artis Hicks (thigh) and defensive linemen Kedric Golston (elbow) and Jeremy Jarmon (hamstring).
Quarterback Donovan McNabb (hamstring) is listed as probable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.