Backfield help: Vikings sign RB Hilliard to one-year contract

Former Miami Dolphins running back Lex Hilliard has signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
With Matt Flynn electing to sign with the Seahawks,
the Dolphins' QB options are dwindling. Steve Wyche looks where Miami might
turn now. More ...
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the signing Sunday.
Hilliard also tweeted Sunday that he was "excited to be part of the Minnesota family!"
Hilliard had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries last season while serving as a blocking back and short-yardage back. He also had five catches for 49 yards and played on special teams.
Hilliard, who is from Kalispell, Mont., rushed for 4,016 yards and 50 touchdowns at the University of Montana. He spent a year on the Dolphins practice squad and then played for Miami during the 2009-2011 seasons.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press