Backfield fantasy projections for all 32 teams

It should come as a shock to no one that the Jets were one of the run-heaviest teams in the league last season, running the football 48.2 percent of the time. That was the fifth-most in the NFL. ... The Men in Green didn't throw the ball to their runners, though, as the position caught 57 passes. That was tied for the fourth-fewest in the league. ... Chris Ivory (216) and Chris Johnson (179) shared the workload, but Ivory should see more work with CJ2K now out of the mix. Of course, that depends on the health of Ridley's knee. ... New coordinator Chan Gailey has not run the football more than 45 percent of the time in his last four seasons in that role. However, he has had four top-16 fantasy backs in his last six seasons as either a head coach or coordinator, including Spiller (7th, 2012) and Lamar Smith (10th, 2000).