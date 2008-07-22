Back to fundamentals for Texans in training camp

DT Amobi Okoye: The second-year defensive tackle was just 19 years old when the Texans chose him at 10th overall in last year's draft, making him the youngest player drafted in the NFL since 1967. Okoye, now 21, is receiving a lot of praise from Kubiak following the Texans' minicamp in June. "In this camp, I think he's the most improved player," Kubiak said. "He was a pretty darn good player to begin with, but what started taking place here over the last three weeks, you saw a guy go from still having some of his rookie habits, but those went away in one week and I haven't noticed them in the last two." Okoye registered 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 14 starts last season. The Texans are hoping to see the same kind of development from Okoye in his second training camp that they got from Williams.