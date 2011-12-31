Back injury sidelines Panthers DE Johnson vs. Saints

Though officially listed as doubtful on the Carolina Panthers' injury report with a back injury, defensive end Charles Johnson tweeted Saturday that he won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Saints and the team tweeted that he didn't travel to New Orleans.
"Sorry #panthernation I want be playing Sunday. Season over for me," Johnson tweeted Saturday morning.
Johnson first injured his back two weeks ago against the Houston Texans and saw limited action last week against Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson, who signed a six-year, $72 million contract in July, followed his career-high 11½ sacks in 2010 with a team-high nine sacks in 15 games this season. He also had 41 tackles.
Antwan Applewhite will replace Johnson, Panthers coach Ron Riveratold The Charlotte Observer. The newspaper reported DeMario Pressley also was activated from the practice squad.
Defensive tackle Andre Neblett and safety Jordan Pugh also will miss the game because of concussion issues.