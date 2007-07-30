Back from the trade block: Redskins CB Springs wants to show he's still an impact player

Notes: TE Tyler Ecker strained his groin during the morning practice. ... G Randy Thomas continued to rest his sore right knee, the same knee that required surgery last month. "I'm being smart on it, taking my time," Thomas said. "I just need a little more time to let things heal." ... Antwaan Randle El opened camp as the starting receiver opposite Santana Moss. Brandon Lloyd, who started 12 games last year but caught only 23 passes, is the No. 3 receiver. ... Players sang "Happy Birthday" to T Chris Samuels before practice. "I'm 30 now," Samuels said. "I'm over the hump."