Around the NFL

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 08:44 AM

Back from injury, LB Danny Trevathan wants Bears legacy

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Iconic Windy City legends such as Bill George, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher have formed a long-standing tradition of Hall of Fame linebackers leading the Chicago Bears defense.

It's a heritage linebacker Danny Trevathan is aspiring to join.

A Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, Trevathan's last four seasons have seen him become a crucial component in the Bears' starting lineup and he wants to take it a large step further.

"I want to be remembered," Trevathan said Friday, via the team website. "Legacy lives on forever. You always want to leave behind something that can be remembered of yourself. This is such a great tradition of linebackers the Bears have. I want to be up there. And to do that, I have to make plays."

While Trevathan has become a staple and a standout in the Bears defense, becoming part of a lofty Bears linebacking tradition would likely take some consistently outstanding play going forward.

That's what the 29-year-old plans on.

As was synonymous with the Bears last season, Trevathan's 2019 was a disappointing one that ended with an elbow injury and a trip to injured reserve. He was on the right track, though, tallying 70 tackles in nine starts.

"I was just getting started," said Trevathan, who signed a three-year deal with the Bears in March. "I'm being serious; I was just touching the tip of the 'berg. I was starting to [get a] feel for the defense, get a feel for the inside backer for the defense. Now I understand football so well. I know how to play the game mentally and beat people mentally, as well as physically. So, I feel like I was definitely going to turn it up a couple notches last year.

"How do I get back to that? I never lost it, in my mind and how I feel, how I'm showing right now. I never lost it, I just never had the format, the span to go out there and do it because of the situation. But I feel like it's not going to be no problem to get back to that dog. I just can't wait to go out there and finish where I left off."

Where he left off was following up an excellent 2018 in which he was a Pro Bowl alternate after racking up 102 tackles, a pair of sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and eight tackles for loss.

Perhaps of utmost importance is that Trevathan realizes the greatest individual glory will come with team triumph.

"A Super Bowl would definitely put a stamp on that," Trevathan said. "You've got to have a great team, man. I feel like we're in the right situation … I feel like we're so close right now and to do that would add to that legacy. Just to do that, it would be a dream of mine."

