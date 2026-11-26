INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. said Wednesday that he was "surprised" the team waived Daniel Jones, which opened the door for him to reassume his role as QB1. The 2023 No. 4 pick is slated to start for the first time in nearly two years Sunday against the New York Giants.

"It surprised me," Richardson said, speaking with reporters for the first time since the Colts parted ways with Jones last week. "I didn't expect that to happen, but I hit him up (and) checked up on him. He's doing good right now."

Jones cleared waivers Monday and is now an unrestricted free agent. He was cut just eight months after signing a two-year, $88 million deal and left Indianapolis after being paid just under $50 million for 11 games. Indianapolis went 3-8 with Jones at the helm this season. He leads the NFL with 16 turnovers (13 interceptions and three fumbles lost).

Meanwhile, Richardson is once again the starter as his roller coaster tenure with the Colts continues. The 24-year-old was supposed to finally end the QB merry-go-round the team has endured since Andrew Luck shockingly retired in 2019. However, Richardson's four seasons in Indy have mostly been a mess due to his injuries, inaccuracies and immaturity.

After a promising start in 2023, Richardson was limited to just four games as a rookie due to a concussion and season-ending AC joint sprain. He returned as the starter in 2024 and finished with a 47.7 completion percentage, which is the lowest single-season mark in franchise history. What's more, he subbed himself out of a game against the Houston Texans because he was "tired," drawing widespread criticism. Richardson was subsequently benched by Colts coach Shane Steichen.

"I don't think people take into account that I was 20 years old coming into the league, trying to learn a lot of different things," Richardson said. "Learn a new system. Learn a new environment. Learn the people around me. But I think the things that happened to me throughout my life, it's helped me become a better man.

"I'm just thankful and grateful for everything that's been thrown my way, and I'm just glad that I was able to grow through it."

Jones supplanted Richardson as the Colts' starting quarterback during last year's training camp. He started 8-2 but finished 11-13 in Indy. Richardson is 8-7 as a starter.

The last time Richardson started was in December 2024. He completed just 7 of 11 passes in a 38-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans, as he and Jonathan Taylor dominated on the ground. Richardson totaled nine carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Taylor erupted for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Taylor broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, helping Indy hold off a late Tennessee rally.

Could that recipe for success be replicated in 2026?

"I think it opens up a lot of different things because the defense has to play pretty much the whole field now," Richardson said of how his legs can complement Taylor's. "They have to cover J.T., cover the wideouts and count on me running the ball. So, I'm just ready to go out there and do what I'm supposed to do."

Richardson and Taylor have only shared the field for 11 games since Richardson was drafted in 2023. In those contests, they played 432 snaps together (including just two during Richardson's rookie season) and logged 252 rushes between them, with an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

Taylor, who has been held without a 100-yard rushing game all season, has also notched five 100-yard games alongside Richardson.

"I think it's just about making the defense pick their poison," Taylor said. "They have to account for everyone, and hopefully we're able to get it going. Hopefully we're able to jump-start some more of those explosives. … We gotta take what the defense gives us, but then also I know that his talents will take over as well."

Richardson is in the final year of his rookie deal, and how he performs the rest of this season could alter the trajectory of his career. However, he said he's more focused on helping the Colts beat the Giants on Sunday than his long-term future.

Asked what he has improved on since the last time he started, Richardson, who is known for hunting the big plays, sometimes to his detriment, flashed a sheepish smile.

"I just think my understanding of the offense (is better)," Richardson said. "The boring plays, the checkdowns and doing the right thing with my feet. Just staying on time with everything and just being on point."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.