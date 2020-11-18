Thigpen can't say exactly what kind of chess piece the NFL club that drafts Surratt will be getting. He knows it will be a valuable one, and very much contemporary with the way defensive skill sets are evolving at the pro level: speedy, quick, and well-suited for pass defense. The linebackers coach describes the current state of the college game as "basketball on grass" and lauds Surratt's natural ability to chase down mobile quarterbacks, blanket both tight ends and running backs in coverage, and disrupt the backfield as a pass rusher. But he's realistic about the experience factor. The difference between a two-year starter who's played linebacker his entire life and a two-year starter who's previously played nothing but quarterback since the 10th grade isn't to be overlooked.

"Last year was like his freshman year," Thigpen said of the fifth-year senior. "This year, he's like a sophomore."

In other words, Surratt's transition wasn't easy.

Following the switch, he was limited in UNC's 2019 spring practice due to a cast on his right hand, protecting a surgical repair of the injury he suffered on the disheartening interception against Miami the previous September. That impairment gave the UNC coaching staff an incomplete picture of Surratt's effectiveness because he couldn't use his injured hand to shed blocks. He practiced full speed in the preseason, but coaches still weren't exactly sure what they had in Surratt because the Tar Heels' defense didn't tackle to the ground in fall camp.

Surratt earned a starting role for the season opener against South Carolina, and his first attempt at a full-speed tackle in seven years had a predictable outcome: Running back Tavien Feaster beat the inexperienced linebacker with a spin move in the hole and broke off a 34-yard touchdown. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman naturally barked at Surratt on the sideline before being asked to back off by Brown.

"I said, 'Jay, he's never made a tackle in a college game, so let's go easy on him,' " Brown recalled.

But the missed tackle on Feaster wasn't his only memorable play early in the South Carolina game; he also made a play in coverage that helped the UNC staff foresee his eventual success.

"He bit up a little on some play-action, but then he gets into his drop, covers 15 yards in no time and breaks up a pass to the tight end," said Schoettmer, who now works as a defensive quality control assistant at UNC. "And everyone in the room is saying, 'That's an NFL-caliber play.'"

By season's end, Surratt's countermove was proving to be a powerful one. He led the Tar Heels in tackles (115), solo stops (66), tackles for loss (14.5), sacks (6.5) and QB hurries (10). He was also runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year in his first year at the position. His breakout game -- the one that convinced Thigpen he was overseeing the transformation of a college quarterback into an NFL linebacker -- came against defending national champion Clemson. In his fifth career start at the position, Surratt made seven stops, broke up two passes, dropped Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence for a sack and hurried him on three more pass attempts.

"He's got everything he needs for the pros. He's fast, he's smart, he's tough, and it's really important to him," Brown said. "Nothing in his life right now is more important to him than helping this team win and being the best player he can be."

Despite his statistical productivity, missed tackles were the most problematic adjustment in his first year as a starter. The UNC staff believes the issue had less to do with his tackling form and more to do with taking poor pursuit angles. He's improved in that area in 2020, but not quite to his own satisfaction. Thigpen, nevertheless, sees untapped playmaking even in his mistakes.

"People can't outrun him, but sometimes they'll feel him in pursuit and put the brakes on, and he'll fly by," Thigpen said. "But that's something we work on every day. I tell him, 'They can only cut back on you. They can't turn the corner on you.' "

He's again leading UNC in tackles (68 total, 36 solo) and sacks (5) this season. The missed tackles haven't gone unnoticed by NFL scouts, but neither has his athleticism. Beyond pursuit angles, they've noted Surratt's improvement in a different area: hand use.