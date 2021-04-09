For all the crazy-good throws in Lawrence's three years at Clemson, many of which won high-stakes games, one of the very best came before he'd even made a career start. Early in his freshman year before he'd taken over for Kelly Bryant, Lawrence unleashed a TD pass against Georgia Tech on which he rolled to his left -- the more difficult roll for a right-hander -- and fired a dart between two defenders for the score.

An NFL throw by any standard. Luck-level.

The AFC scout, asked to watch the throw, left no doubt.

"(Lawrence) generated power, velocity and accuracy from an off-platform position, (and the) ball placement was elite," he said.

In five crucial areas for a quarterback prospect – accuracy, decision-making, velocity, mobility and intangibles – Lawrence measures on every front.

ACCURACY

In this area, Lawrence's arrow points directly up.

He improved his accuracy more in 2020 than any other area of his game – that's how he sees it, how scouts interviewed for this story see it, and as well, how NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees it.

To be clear, his accuracy was never exactly lacking – Lawrence frustrated tight coverage throughout his college career, either from the pocket or on the run. But in a season where countless numbers of draft prospects showed little to no development thanks to canceled practices, workouts and games due to COVID-19, Lawrence is among those who managed to sharpen their play.

He completed a career-high 69 percent of his throws, although completion percentage is an almost recklessly poor measure of passing accuracy. Pro Football Focus analytics grade accuracy with downfield ball placement, and Lawrence topped all of college football with an accuracy rate of 56.6 percent on throws traveling 10-plus yards past the line of scrimmage. That metric eliminates cheap completions on screen passes and other short throws that have become commonplace in college football. It also demands that a pass connect with the receiver easily and in stride to be marked as accurate, whether it's caught or not.

"The biggest (improvement) is accuracy," Lawrence said in evaluating himself. "Especially from last year, I think I've taken a big step up in that. That was something I really wanted to work on."

Part of accuracy, too, is delivering with the timing and trajectory needed to complete certain types of throws into certain types of coverages. In evaluating Lawrence's 10 games in 2020 – he missed two with his own positive COVID-19 test and lost another canceled by virus concerns – Jeremiah saw strides in that area, as well.

"He showed an ability all year to layer the ball or drive the ball," Jeremiah said. Those over-under balls are litmus tests for pure passers, if you can get it over the linebacker and under the safety. And he does that really well."

DECISION-MAKING

Dabo Swinney insists Lawrence's pending adjustment to pro football will be physical, not mental. The Clemson head coach holds his hands a couple feet apart, palms facing, to illustrate his point.

"In college, that's an open man," he said.

Then he closes the distance between his hands to a few inches.

"In the NFL, that's open," he said. "The margin for error is slimmer. The game is more precise."

When it comes to decision-making, however, Swinney is convinced Lawrence will instantly read and exploit defenses as well as any quarterback in the league.

"He's as good as there is, and he'll be as good as there is the first day he gets in the NFL," Swinney said. "He might see a faster version of things – you're talking about the best of the best in the world. … (But) you can play cloud coverage, man coverage, zero coverage, quarters coverage, trap coverage, you can roll coverage, you can do anything you want. This guy will be as good as there is pre-snap and post-snap."

While NFL evaluators are duly impressed with the way Lawrence sees the field, there's a bit less conviction that his elite recognition skills always translate into making the right throw. He is occasionally fearless to a fault, in part because he's been surrounded by receivers who consistently made contested catches in close coverage.

"He's got the Marino thing going where he can be a little stubborn about throwing into tight spaces," said the AFC scout. "It's a gunslinger mentality. You love the confidence, but sometimes you wish he'd just take the checkdown."

VELOCITY

The touchdown pass against Georgia Tech happens to be Veal's favorite of any throw Lawrence made in college. The private coach likes it because it flashes a blend of Lawrence's best quarterback traits all in a single play, but among them, velocity is front and center.

Ron Veal's favorite Lawrence throw is buried under an avalanche of highlights of Lawrence lighting up better teams in bigger games, but his perspective is a unique one as Lawrence's private quarterback coach. He likes the throw because it flashes a blend of Lawrence's best quarterback traits all in a single play, but among them, velocity is front and center.

Remarkably enough, Lawrence wasn't even a starter yet when he unleashed just his sixth career touchdown pass; instead, he was a freshman playing against Georgia Tech, the last of four games as a backup before taking over the starting role. Lawrence rolled to his left, squared his shoulders and connected with Hunter Renfrow with much-needed zip to split two defenders. (Watch the play at 0:45 mark of this video.)

"It showed his talent in a few different ways," Veal said. "But the arm strength on that throw was special."

Veal has worked with Lawrence since the seventh grade and personally witnessed his growth through junior high that catapulted him into the driver's seat, as an incoming freshman, of one of the top high school offenses in Georgia. Even then, the former University of Arizona quarterback saw in Lawrence an explosive delivery and next-level spin on the ball.

According to Miller Forristall, a 2021 tight end prospect from Alabama, Cartersville High coaches once brought a radar gun to practice in Lawrence's freshman year at the Georgia prep school and clocked his velocity as hot as some freeway speed limits.

"We were throwing bang eights in practice, which is a quick post, his freshman year when they got him at 55 (mph)," Forristall said. "I turned to (then-coach Joey King) and said, 'That's not normal.'"

Whether the gun provided an accurate reading on the then 14-year-old's arm is lost to the legend, but that's the same velocity NFL Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert threw with at last year's NFL Scouting Combine (55 mph to the left, 54 to the right). Seven years later, and three after the throw against Georgia Tech, Lawrence enters the draft with as much heat on his fastball as any NFL club could ask for.