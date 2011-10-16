Baas returns to lineup for Giants; Bills without NT Williams

The New York Giants have center David Baas back in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
Baas caught a break in his return, as BillsPro Bowl nose tackle Kyle Williams was inactive with a foot injury. Williams had been listed as questionable. Kellen Heard was scheduled to start in Williams' place.
Linebacker Shawne Merriman was declared out Saturday with an Achilles' tendon problem, joining wide receiver Donald Jones (ankle), linebacker Chris Kelsay (calf) and tackle Demetrius Bell (shoulder) as inactive Bills.
The Giants are missing three starters, guard Chris Snee (concussion), fullback Henry Hynoski (neck) and defensive end Justin Tuck (groin-neck). Tuck missed his third consecutive game and fourth overall, and Snee had a streak of 101 consecutive starts snapped.
