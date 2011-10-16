Baas returns to lineup for Giants; Bills without NT Williams

Published: Oct 16, 2011 at 05:08 AM

The New York Giants have center David Baas back in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Baas was sidelined for the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a neck burner.

Baas caught a break in his return, as BillsPro Bowl nose tackle Kyle Williams was inactive with a foot injury. Williams had been listed as questionable. Kellen Heard was scheduled to start in Williams' place.

Linebacker Shawne Merriman was declared out Saturday with an Achilles' tendon problem, joining wide receiver Donald Jones (ankle), linebacker Chris Kelsay (calf) and tackle Demetrius Bell (shoulder) as inactive Bills.

The Giants are missing three starters, guard Chris Snee (concussion), fullback Henry Hynoski (neck) and defensive end Justin Tuck (groin-neck). Tuck missed his third consecutive game and fourth overall, and Snee had a streak of 101 consecutive starts snapped.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall pick scenarios for Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals in Week 18

With a helping hand from NFL Research, Eric Edholm breaks down how the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots or Arizona Cardinals could end up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season: Lions edge out Texans for the No. 1 spot

Bucky Brooks ranks the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season. Houston's C.J. Stroud-led group unsurprisingly makes the cut, but the Texans do NOT claim the No. 1 spot.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.