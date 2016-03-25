Around the NFL

Baalke: 49ers haven't spoken with Anquan Boldin

Published: Mar 25, 2016 at 05:58 AM
Chris Wesseling

Anquan Boldin has been languishing on the open market as one of the few remaining marquee free agents available.

Although Boldin has stated that he would "love" to re-sign with the 49ers, general manager Trent Baalke revealed this week that he has had no discussions with the veteran wide receiver's representatives.

"I wouldn't say that door has been shut by any stretch," Baalke explained, via CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "But where it is, it's where it was when we left off (the season). He's going to explore his options, and we're going to explore ours. We got a draft to go through. It would be later than sooner, in terms of the final decision that's made."

Boldin has been greeted by a cold market after averaging just 11.4 yards per reception in a dysfunctional offense. If he re-signs in San Francisco, Baalke suggests it won't be until May at the earliest.

The Patriots were reportedly in contact with Boldin's camp before they signed Chris Hogan and Nate Washington. Buffalo general manager Doug Whaley responded "never say never" when asked about Boldin, but the Bills just re-signed Leonard Hankerson and are hoping to coax Percy Harvinback into the fold.

If Boldin wants to sign before next month's draft, look for him to target a contender. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported earlier this month that the 35-year-old wideout wants to play for a team that can compete at the highest level this season.

