Avril seeking 'security and longevity' from Lions

Defensive end Cliff Avril said Saturday that he's open to holding out if the Detroit Lions attempt to resolve his contract situation by applying the franchise tag.
"There's a lot of different possibilities, and that's one of the possibilities -- not showing up," Avril told the Detroit Free Press). "But we don't know. That's not the plan, obviously. But there's a lot of different possibilities, and that's definitely one of them."
The newspaper reported that Avril is likely seeking about $12 million a year in a long-term contract, but did not cite any sources. The franchise tag amount for defensive ends is $10.6 million for the 2012 season.
"I don't want to be franchised," Avril told the newspaper. "That's basically what I got last year. The tender was basically the same thing. I just want security and longevity."
According to the Free Press, Avril wanted a long-term contract last offseason before the Lions signed him to a $2,611,000 tender for one season.
"They basically told me you need to do this, that and third or whatever as far as playing and being productive," Avril said. "I feel like I did that. Obviously it doesn't stop right here, but I do want to be compensated for the work that I'm putting in. That's all."
Avril indicated last week that he won't give the Lions any special treatment if he hits free agency.
The Free Press also reported Sunday that Lions safety Louis Delmas has fully recovered from a knee injury that hampered him at the end of last season.