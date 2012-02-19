Avril seeking 'security and longevity' from Lions

Published: Feb 19, 2012 at 08:33 AM

Defensive end Cliff Avril said Saturday that he's open to holding out if the Detroit Lions attempt to resolve his contract situation by applying the franchise tag.

"There's a lot of different possibilities, and that's one of the possibilities -- not showing up," Avril told the Detroit Free Press). "But we don't know. That's not the plan, obviously. But there's a lot of different possibilities, and that's definitely one of them."

The newspaper reported that Avril is likely seeking about $12 million a year in a long-term contract, but did not cite any sources. The franchise tag amount for defensive ends is $10.6 million for the 2012 season.

"I don't want to be franchised," Avril told the newspaper. "That's basically what I got last year. The tender was basically the same thing. I just want security and longevity."

According to the Free Press, Avril wanted a long-term contract last offseason before the Lions signed him to a $2,611,000 tender for one season.

"They basically told me you need to do this, that and third or whatever as far as playing and being productive," Avril said. "I feel like I did that. Obviously it doesn't stop right here, but I do want to be compensated for the work that I'm putting in. That's all."

Avril indicated last week that he won't give the Lions any special treatment if he hits free agency. 

The Free Press also reported Sunday that Lions safety Louis Delmas has fully recovered from a knee injury that hampered him at the end of last season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

With three preseason games under his belt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for more "consistency" heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.