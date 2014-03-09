Automaker William Clay Ford Sr. couldn't make Lions hum

Ford was very much an off-the-radar owner, not given to public pronouncements and little known even to the younger generation of owners except for his very famous last name. The lack of a strong public presence, especially as the team foundered, frustrated Lions fans. Russ Thomas was the general manager for 22 years, despite just three playoff appearances. Although Wayne Fontes led something of a team renaissance in the mid-1990s, he wound up with both the most wins and the most losses by a coach in team history. And, in the tipping point that ultimately led Ford's son Bill to publicly display his frustration, Matt Millen, who had no prior player development or front office experience when he was hired out of the broadcast booth, remained general manager from 2001 until early in the 2008 season -- the year the team went 0-16 -- despite authoring a 31-84 record, the worst eight-year record in the history of the modern NFL.