Author says studies show football now safer than ever

At least one observer said this week that the general public is missing a good football game if it keeps focusing on concussions, ACL injuries and rules changes.
In fact, Daniel J. Flynn, the author of the about-to-be-published book, "The War on Football: Saving America's Game," wrote in an op-ed in Thursday's Los Angeles Times that football never has been safer, no matter what the critics say.
Flynn said too much is being made about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, with many generalizations offered about the brain disease. In fact, Flynn cited a study published in the British Journal of Medicine that says there still are too many unknowns about CTE for some of the conclusions that have been made.
Flynn believes the greatest asset the NFL has is its ability to change.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor