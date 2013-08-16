Author says studies show football now safer than ever

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 10:24 AM

At least one observer said this week that the general public is missing a good football game if it keeps focusing on concussions, ACL injuries and rules changes.

In fact, Daniel J. Flynn, the author of the about-to-be-published book, "The War on Football: Saving America's Game," wrote in an op-ed in Thursday's Los Angeles Times that football never has been safer, no matter what the critics say.

Flynn said too much is being made about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, with many generalizations offered about the brain disease. In fact, Flynn cited a study published in the British Journal of Medicine that says there still are too many unknowns about CTE for some of the conclusions that have been made.

Flynn believes the greatest asset the NFL has is its ability to change.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Call 4 Playoffs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 14 schedule!
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW