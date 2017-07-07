 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Jets' faith in me will 'pay off'

Published: Jul 07, 2017 at 02:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last summer, Austin Seferian-Jenkins was in the news for the wrong reasons, like getting tossed from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice. By fall, he was booted from the Bucs' roster following a DUI arrest.

In 2017, the New York Jets tight end has received only high praise.

Connor Hughes of NJ Advanced Media called ASJ "the most impressive player on the field" during organized team activities. Rich Cimini of ESPN reported the Jets "like what they've seen" from the maligned tight end.

After losing 30 pounds, thanks in part to quitting alcohol, Seferian-Jenkins promises to make the most of his second chance.

"I feel like a different person on and off the field," he told the team's official website. "The weight loss has been tremendous and I'm just really happy I have the opportunity to show the Jets taking a chance on me is going to pay off. I'm just trying to work every single day on the team like everybody else."

ASJ still has to serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy stemming from his DUI arrest.

When he returns, the 24-year-old has an opportunity to earn a substantial share of the targets in a stripped-down Jets pass-catching corps. After jettisoning Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall this offseason, New York's wideouts are painfully inexperienced. No. 1 receiver Quincy Enunwa has 80 career catches, Robby Anderson has 42, Charone Peake has 18, Jalin Marshall has 14, recent addition Marquess Wilson has 56 in four seasons, and rookies ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen round out the group. At tight end, ASJ is battling fifth-round pick Jordan Leggett for snaps.

After rarely targeting the tight end last year under Chan Gailey -- the Jets used 10 personnel (one running back, zero tight ends, four receivers) on 33 percent of snaps last year, most by far, per Football Outsiders -- the Jets appear to be headed for a change under new coordinator John Morton.

"I think a lot of that has to do with the weight loss and I think that's kudos to Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty and John Morton," Seferian-Jenkins said of his positive offseason. "Coach Morton has definitely made an emphasis to use the tight end and it's on the tight end room to make sure we do the best we can to take full advantage of those opportunities."

ASJ's athleticism has never been in question, but his inability to stay healthy and out of trouble has knocked a once optimistic future off the rails. This might be his last chance to change the course of his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.
news

Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Corner Jaylon Johnson, one of those Bears players who has supported retaining Justin Fields, said Monday that the club is mature enough to handle the QB change.
news

Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal to sign cornerback Darious Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
news

Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.  