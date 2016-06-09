Austin Seferian-Jenkins dismissed from Bucs' practice

Coach Dirk Koetter told reporters ASJ was sent home because he "didn't know what he was doing," per the Tampa Bay Times. Koetter said the issues are "between us."
The tight end tweeted twice after walking off the field.
Injuries have derailed the former second-round pick's two previous NFL seasons. The 23-year-old played just nine games as a rookie and seven contests last season. Seferian-Jenkins compiled 42 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns in two years.
The 6-foot-5, pass-catching tight end could be a big target for Jameis Winston's aerial attack, which lacks a quality third receiver behind Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson. First ASJ has to beat out Cameron Brate for the starting gig. Getting sent off for not knowing what he's doing in practice is not a good start.