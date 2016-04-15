Austin Hooper has potential ... just not in 2016

You might have heard that rookie tight ends aren't big fantasy producers. It's even harder when there isn't a big market for the position in the first place. The movement among tight ends during free agency lessened the need for some clubs to pursue the position in the draft. However, the Falcons have been in search of help since Tony Gonzalez retired. Hooper's blocking skills could also help in an offense that could lean increasingly on the run. Jared Cook's move to Green Bay opens up a slot with the Rams -- though you could have suggested that a spot was open even with Cook on the roster. The 49ers have tried to shoehorn Vance McDonald, Garrett Celek and Blake Bell into a starting tight end spot, but that hasn't totally worked. Maybe they take a chance on a guy who played college ball locally?