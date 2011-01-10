Austin emerges as candidate for Cards' D-coordinator position

Published: Jan 10, 2011 at 12:23 PM

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to approach Teryl Austin about their defensive coordinator position, league sources said Monday.

Austin, the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida, was part of Arizona's staff as a defensive backs coach from 2007 to 2009.

Many believed Steelers linebackers coach Keith Butler, who has ties to several Cardinals coaches, would be in line for the job, but he is seen as a coordinator-in-waiting in Pittsburgh with Dick LeBeau going year-to-year and considering retirement.

On Thursday, the Cardinals fired defensive coordinator Bill Davis, who had been on staff since Ken Whisenhunt became coach in 2007.

Davis is the second defensive coordinator fired by Whisenhunt in his four seasons in Arizona. Clancy Pendergast was dismissed after the team's run to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season.

The Cardinals were 5-11 and last in the NFC West this season after winning the division the previous two years. Arizona wound up 29th out of 32 teams in total defense, 22nd in passing defense and 30th in run defense. Only the Denver Broncos (471) and Dallas Cowboys (436) allowed more points than the Cardinals' 434.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

