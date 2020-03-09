Around the NFL

Austin Ekeler's reaction to new deal: 'Are you serious?'

Published: Mar 09, 2020 at 02:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Austin Ekeler went undrafted out of Western State, Colorado, in 2017, ultimately signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, he's become one of the top dual-threat running backs in the entire NFL.

After making peanuts for three years, Ekeler inked a four-year, $24.5 million contract with the Chargers on Friday, giving him his first major payday.

The running back told Peter King of NBC's Football Morning in America that his reaction to the news from his agent Cameron Weiss that he would now be a multimillionaire was disbelief.

"Are you serious?" Ekeler said as he couldn't stop laughing.

A pass-catching maven who proved last season while Melvin Gordon held out early in the year that he can plow roads down the center lane, Ekeler is the ideal modern-age back: a runner who can burrow in short-yardage, break one-arm tackles and beat any defender to the edge, and is a menace versus linebackers and safeties in coverage.

In 16 games in 2019, including eight starts, Ekeler compiled 557 rushing yards on 132 attempts with three touchdowns and added 92 receptions for 993 receiving yards with 8 pass-catching TDs.

Ekeler's 1,550 scrimmage yards ranked ninth in the NFL last season and was eighth among running backs. He was a glaring Pro Bowl snub last year.

Now, he's getting paid like the weapon he can be as the Chargers remake their offense.

Ekeler, however, told King that the money won't change who he is moving forward.

"One of the things that's crazy about the NFL is when I got to camp, I'm sitting in a room with guys who make $10 million a year. I see what everyone's making, and I said, 'Dang! That's a lot of money!'" Ekeler said. "That's why I'm laughing when Cameron tells me about the deal -- it just didn't seem real that I'd be making that money.

"You know how people say, 'More money, more problems.' I think money exemplifies your true character. It's going to bring out the person I truly am. I live in the moment. The best chance you have to succeed is living in the moment -- nothing matters except what you do to be better now. That's who I am. That's who I'll continue to be."

With Gordon hitting the free-agent market and likely move on, Ekeler is set to be the top back in L.A. as the Chargers move into their new stadium. He's earned that payday. Now the jitterbug is ready to prove he'll be worth it for years to come.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
news

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

After the offseason trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Russell Gage steps in as an every-down starter in Atlanta, and the fourth-year pro feels ready for the opportunity. 
news

Ron Rivera planning for open QB competition during Washington training camp

The Washington Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, but coach Ron Rivera is planning a competition this summer, giving Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen a shot at the starting job.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will 'raise the level of play of everyone around him'

Matthew Stafford faces championship expectations for the first time in his long career. Rams HC Sean McVay believes that his new QB will respond to that pressure by making everyone around him better.
news

Russell Wilson denies requesting a trade from Seahawks: 'I'm here to win it all'

Russell Wilson approached a microphone for the first time in months Thursday, his first appearance on record since he'd started a storm of rumblings swirling around his discontent. Naturally, he was peppered with questions regarding the drama.
news

Kyler Murray still 'open' to playing baseball: 'If I ever had the opportunity ... I would definitely go for it'

It has been two years since ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ pledged his full commitment to playing football. He has since grown into one of the top young talents in the NFL and a franchise quarterback. With the passing of each season, the idea of him playing baseball seems more unlikely. Just not to Murray. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: 'If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a clinic to increase vaccine accessibility on Thursday with head coach Bruce Arians noting that "if you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated."
news

Former first-round CB Johnathan Joseph retires after 15 seasons in NFL

Veteran CB Johnathan Joseph, a 2006 first-round selection by the Bengals and two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Texans, announced his retirement Thursday.
news

Julio Jones: It's 'pick your poison' with Titans offense

Speaking with the media for the first time since becoming a Titans player, WR Julio Jones made it known he believes in himself and for any doubters considering his age and injuries, he knows what's left "in the tank."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW