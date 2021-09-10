Around the NFL

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

Published: Sep 10, 2021 at 04:36 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday.

The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against the Washington Football Team, according to the team's Friday injury report. Ekeler was a limited participant in Friday's practice after not participating on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley sounded encouraged by Ekeler's appearance Friday.

"He looked good out there," Staley said, via The Athletic's Daniel Popper. "Optimistic for sure."

Optimism will be necessary with Ekeler's health status because of the nature of his injury. After suffering a torn hamstring that cost him six games last season, another hamstring ailment -- albeit less severe -- has him back on the injury report.

Hamstrings tend to be injuries that are tougher to shake for players, especially those who rely on quick-twitch movement for their explosive style of play. With a history of hamstring issues, Ekeler's status will remain relevant, even if he plays Sunday.

