Around the NFL

Austin Davis takes some first-team reps for Browns

Published: Sep 16, 2015 at 06:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Browns starting quarterback Josh McCown remained in concussion protocol Wednesday, with the Browns preparing Johnny Manziel as the starter for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Pettine is also getting another quarterback ready to play.

Pettine said that new backup quarterback Austin Davis will also get some first-team reps this week.

"He'll be prepared," the coach told reporters on Wednesday.

This is largely out of necessity. Manziel is not fully healthy, and is resting his elbow during individual periods of practice. He's saving his arm for team sessions. Meanwhile, the earliest that McCown can practice is Friday.

After a fast start against the Jets, Manziel mostly struggled against New York. He admitted that he felt a little bit of "tightness" during his outing, but said it wasn't too bad. On Wednesday, Manziel told reporters his elbow felt better and that he "got every single throw I needed to (in practice)."

Still, it's an extremely rough start to the season for Cleveland's quarterback position with Davis having just joined the team last week.

The schedule makers seemed to do the Browns a favor by lining up the Jets, Titans, and Raiders in the first three weeks. It gives Cleveland a chance to quickly bounce back in its home opener this week. It also offers a chance to endure the most depressing start possible if they can't beat Marcus Mariota, the quarterback that many believed the Browns wanted to trade up for this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers-Bills game postponed due to inclement weather in Buffalo, will be played Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Super Wild Card Weekend matchup has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area, New York governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. 
news

Temperature forecasted to be -5 degrees at kickoff of Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card game

The Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dolphins and Chiefs is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. local time in Kansas City, with temperatures forecasted to be -5 degrees at that point, per Accuweather.
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown (knee) to be ruled out for Monday's playoff game versus Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will be ruled out for the Eagles' Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buccaneers on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday morning.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Steelers-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Rams-Lions on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down three things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams face the Detroit Lions on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Packers-Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down three things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta (knee) questionable to play Sunday vs. Rams

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta is questionable for the Detroit Lions' Super Wild Card Weekend game with the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
news

Ravens designate TE Mark Andrews (ankle) to return from injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens announced TE Mark Andrews (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
news

Commanders working to hire 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as new general manager

The Commanders are working to hire 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as the team's new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White on rematch with Eagles: 'We're a different team than we were then'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11 in Week 3, a game that didn't feel even as close as the double-digit loss indicated. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, White said the Bucs found themselves in the weeks after that Philly loss.
news

Patriots hire Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as new head coach

Jerod Mayo, a Patriots assistant since 2019 and former New England player, is being hired as the New England Patriots' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.