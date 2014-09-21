Around the NFL

Austin Davis starts at QB for St. Louis Rams

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 03:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We asked for more Austin Davis, and we'll get more Austin Davis.

The second-year quarterback got the start against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Davis took almost all the first-team reps in practice and conducted the walk-through, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, as Shaun Hill works back from a quad injury.

The 25-year-old Davis displayed flashes last week in his first career start, a 19-17Rams win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback was especially impressive with pressure in his face, making several tough, accurate throws while staring down the pass rush.

He finished 22-of-29 passing (75.9 percent), for 235 yards and zero interceptions. The Rams are the only NFL team without a touchdown pass through two weeks.

We've seen young quarterbacks have entertaining starts before ultimately fizzling out --- e.g. Case Keenum -- so expectations are tempered for the undrafted signal-caller.

Davis will face a Cowboys defense that has been better than expected entering the season, but could be without surprising linebackerRolando McClain.

