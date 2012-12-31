Auburn's Corey Lemonier to apply for entry to 2013 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 31, 2012 at 01:40 PM

Auburn defensive end Corey Lemonier declared Monday his intentions to forgo his senior season and apply for early entry into the NFL draft.

Lemonier, who recorded 5.5 sacks as a junior and was a coaches' first-team All-Southeastern Conference honoree as as sophomore in 2011, said he made a decision "that was best for me and my family."

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told The Associated Press that Lemonier "is a class act and we wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his dream to play professional football."

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Lemonier played in 34 career games, making 24 starts. He finished his Auburn career with 98 tackles, 17 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hurries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

