Auburn DT Fairley intends to apply for NFL draft

AUBURN, Ala. -- Lombardi Award winner Nick Fairley is skipping his senior season at Auburn to apply for the NFL draft.
The potential No. 1 overall draft pick announced his decision Friday at his old high school in Mobile. He says he didn't make up his mind until a few hours earlier.
Fairley says there wasn't much left for him to accomplish at Auburn after helping lead the Tigers to a national championship.
Fairley was the defensive MVP in the BCS title game against Oregon. He had a sack, three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. He also led the Southeastern Conference with 24 tackles for a loss and had a school-record 11.5 sacks.
Fairley played two seasons at Auburn after transferring from junior college.
