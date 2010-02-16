Attorneys: Merriman, Tequila resolve their dueling lawsuits

Published: Feb 16, 2010 at 02:53 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Attorneys say San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman and reality television star Tila Tequila have settled their dueling lawsuits.

Merriman was arrested by sheriff's deputies Sept. 6 after Tequila accused him of battery and false imprisonment at his suburban San Diego home.

Prosecutors declined to charge Merriman, but Tequila, whose real name is Tila Nguyen, filed a lawsuit that alleged the linebacker choked her. Merriman sued for international interference with a contract, claiming the controversy delayed a T-shirt business he was negotiating with Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Tequila attorney Cyrus Nownejad said Tuesday that he won't disclose terms of the settlement. Neither will Merriman attorney Andrew Skale, who said the dispute was amicably resolved.

