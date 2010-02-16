Attorneys: Merriman, Tequila resolve their dueling lawsuits

SAN DIEGO -- Attorneys say San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman and reality television star Tila Tequila have settled their dueling lawsuits.
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/san-diego-chargers) For more on the San Diego Chargers, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Merriman was arrested by sheriff's deputies Sept. 6 after Tequila accused him of battery and false imprisonment at his suburban San Diego home.
Prosecutors declined to charge Merriman, but Tequila, whose real name is Tila Nguyen, filed a lawsuit that alleged the linebacker choked her. Merriman sued for international interference with a contract, claiming the controversy delayed a T-shirt business he was negotiating with Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Tequila attorney Cyrus Nownejad said Tuesday that he won't disclose terms of the settlement. Neither will Merriman attorney Andrew Skale, who said the dispute was amicably resolved.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press