Attorney: Titans cornerback targeted in June traffic stop

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - An attorney for suspended Titans cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones accused a sheriff's deputy of targeting Jones in a June traffic stop, saying there was no reason to pull over Jones' orange Lamborghini.
Attorney Worrick Robinson said he has been told the deputy had talked of his intention to pull over Jones when he had the chance.
"It was not because he was speeding. It was not because he was swerving or that he failed to obey any traffic signal or any other traffic laws," Robinson said of the traffic stop. "He pulled him over. He had heard that Mr. Jones did not have a valid driver's license."
News of the June 10 ticket issued in this Nashville suburb surfaced Tuesday.
Robinson said he got a copy Wednesday of the ticket, which cited Jones for a 30-day residency violation with a Georgia driver's license, no proof of insurance or registration. That citation included the notation that the deputy made the stop because another deputy told him the cornerback had no driver's license.
Jones, the first defensive player and the sixth player drafted overall in 2005, was suspended by the NFL in April for the 2007 season. He has been arrested six times since being drafted and currently faces two felony counts of coercion in Las Vegas and felony count of obstruction in Georgia.
He's due in court Aug. 10 on these most recent citations.
Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades of the Williamson County Sheriff's Department said the deputy has declined to talk about the case and the department will not force him into a statement.
"His attorney is going to say anything to try to discredit the officer," Rhoades said. "We'll have to wait until Aug. 10."
The Tennessean newspaper first reported Robinson's accusation.
The attorney also wasn't happy that a local TV station got a copy of the citation.
"I just have a problem with an officer, whoever it is, faxing that to a media outlet," Robinson said. "No. 2, I think it's highly improper to have charged him with tag swiping."
Robinson said his copy of the June 10 citation also included a charge of tag swapping. But Rhoades insisted Thursday that Jones was cited for just three offenses: the residency violation and lacking proof of insurance and lacking proof of registration.
Robinson said the car had the proper tag issued in December 2006 and that Georgia remains Jones' primary residence, which is why he has a Georgia license. But Robinson added Jones might obtain a Tennessee license to show in court with his registration and insurance.