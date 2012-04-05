Attorney for Saints' Joe Vitt says Gregg Williams went 'rogue'

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 07:05 AM

NEW YORK -- The lawyer for suspended New Orleans Saints assistant Joe Vitt called former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a "rogue coach" Thursday for his role in the team's "bounty" program.

Vitt received a six-game suspension from the NFL for his involvement in the scandal, which also resulted in head coach Sean Payton being banned for the season and general manager Mickey Loomis being suspended for eight games. The Saints were fined $500,000 and docked second-round picks in the next two drafts.

Darlington: Savage behavior

Jeff Darlington says a speech allegedly made by Gregg Williams has taken the Saints' bounty scandal to another level. More ...

Following their 90-minute appeal hearing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday at NFL headquarters, David Cornwell, Vitt's attorney, and the coach were asked about a Yahoo! Sports report in which Williams was recorded telling players to target San Francisco 49ers players for injury the night before their divisional playoff game.

Cornwell said that was an example -- one of several -- of Williams going rogue. Cornwell also said Payton and Loomis warned Williams the NFL had notified the team one week earlier that it had re-opened an investigation into an alleged bounty scheme, but Williams ignored their requests to end the program.

Payton said at last week's NFL Annual Meeting that he regretted being so focused on offense and not fully monitoring the defense, which Williams controlled.

"As the head coach, anything that happens within the framework of your team and your program, you're responsible for, and that's a lesson I've learned," Payton said last week. "It's one that it is easy to get carried away on a certain side of the ball offensively or defensively, and that's something I regret.

"Again, the first awareness specifically was after the '09-10 season, and that's when the league came in initially and visited with a few people."

Cornwell said Thursday that Williams was fired by the Saints. While that could be viewed as correct semantically, Williams' contract technically expired and wasn't renewed. He then was hired as the St. Louis Rams' defensive coordinator -- a role in which he no longer can serve because of his indefinite suspension from the NFL.

Payton, Loomis and Vitt hoped to have their punishments reduced or dismissed upon appeal, but several people said they expect that to be unlikely unless they presented compelling new evidence. Goodell could rule as soon as Friday but more likely next week, according to sources.

The 22 to 27 players cited in the scandal have yet to be disciplined. Goodell is expected to hand down that punishment before the NFL draft, which starts April 26.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Kickoff: What to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 regular-season Thursday night.
news

QB Index, Week 1: Ranking all 32 starters entering 2021 NFL season

Gregg Rosenthal ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2021 NFL season. Where does Tom Brady land in the pecking order? Who's the highest-rated rookie?
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Fantasy Preview (aka Game on!)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview Week 1!
news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW