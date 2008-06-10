Attorney for Lynch, D.A. meet with no resolutions in hit-and-run

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After getting little out of a meeting with Marshawn Lynch's attorney on Monday, prosecutors are turning their attention to the passengers inside the running back's vehicle during a hit-and-run accident.
And Erie County District Attorney Frank Clark didn't rule out impaneling a grand jury to compel those passengers to testify who was driving Lynch's 2008 Porsche SUV early May 31, when it sped off after it struck and injured a female pedestrian.
"There were a number of people that were with him that night," Clark said. "How quickly we get to the bottom of this will depend on how cooperative people are. ... Whether it takes me a day, a week or a month, it'll get resolved."
He added there were numerous surveillance cameras functioning in the area of the accident, which occurred at an intersection near Buffalo's downtown bar district.
Clark spoke after a meeting with Lynch's attorney, Michael Caffery, ended with no information being exchanged.
Clark said Caffery opened the meeting asking for certain preconditions before speaking on behalf of his client. Clark refused.
"That's not the way it plays out," Clark said. "You don't make a deal and then get the information."
Clark said the meeting concluded when Caffery said it was "in his client's best interest not to say anything."
Caffery, who spoke to reporters before Clark did, said while nothing was resolved during the meeting, Lynch is still open to providing a statement at some point.
"We're early on in the case. I'm here to protect my client's rights as I would any client," Caffery said.
The victim, identified as a 27-year-old woman from suburban Toronto, had a bruised hip and a cut that required seven stitches. She was treated and released from a hospital on the same day.
Lynch, who has declined comment, attended, but did not participate in, the Bills' voluntary practice Monday after missing the previous session on Friday. He told The Associated Press that he had corrective eye surgery Friday, and expects to be cleared to return to practice by Wednesday, when the team opens a three-day mandatory minicamp.
The operation was done a day after Lynch was held out of a series of drills when he appeared to be poked in the eye during practice.
Clark, who hasn't ruled out reaching a plea deal, called impaneling a grand jury as "a last resort," but said it could prove necessary because witnesses would be allowed to testify with immunity from prosecution.
"I was hoping we'd be at a point further along than we are right now," Clark said. "We're not, so we'll deal with it."
