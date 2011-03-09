Attorney for Broncos CB Cox asks for secret court hearing

DENVER -- An attorney for Perrish Cox, the Broncos cornerback charged with sexual assault, is asking a judge to hold a court hearing in secret because allowing the public and media to attend could taint a jury.

The Denver Post, The Associated Press and The New York Times oppose the move.

Most of the documents in the case have been sealed, including an affidavit containing details of the allegations that led to Cox's Dec. 9 arrest. The alleged assault occurred Sept. 6. The Post first obtained a copy of the request filed Tuesday by attorney Harvey A. Steinberg.

Steinberg argued that allowing the public and media to attend the preliminary hearing, in which authorities will provide a judge details of the evidence, would affect Cox's right to a fair trial.

