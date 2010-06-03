Atogwe situation tops list of topics to monitor in June

It's nice to see Roethlisberger work with the first team now, but the Steelers might not have the luxury of doing that all summer. There's also the subject of Roethlisberger himself. His first news conference didn't say much more to me than he's not ready to speak in public about his situation, much less be proactive about change. The best way to get his punishment reduced is to get out in public and make a difference. Michael Vick stood right in front of young students and used himself as an example of what can go wrong.