A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- bring you all the latest news around the league, including Carson Wentz's flashy new extension (8:47) and Trent Williams wanting out of Washington. (14:50) The heroes get you caught up on all there is to know about the first half of minicamp (18:14) and then close out the show with some funny Apple podcast reviews (51:31).