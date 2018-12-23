Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Week 16 recap

Published: Dec 23, 2018 at 05:45 PM

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a rowdy Week 16 of NFL action, including -- the Saints secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC after silencing the Steelers (2:30), Jake Elliott lifts Philly to their eighth win of the season and keeps their postseason hopes alive (8:30), John Harbaugh's contract extension was warranted after crushing the Chargers (14:20), is New England's dynasty on the decline (?), even so, 10-consecutive division titles are unreal (30:00), the Titans wallop Washington, but the make-it-or-break-it game is on the horizon (36:50), Cousins' three-touchdown performance is more than enough to down Detroit (47:00), Dallas clinches the NFC East by toppling Tampa (50:30), the Rams return to their winning ways (55:30) and Nick at Nite should have ran (59:15)! Lastly, Mahomes' magic wasn't enough to snuff the Seahawks on SNF (1:15:00)!

LISTEN:

