ATN Podcast: Week 15 Preview, TNF Recap

Published: Dec 13, 2018 at 05:26 PM

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling - react to the magnificent conclusion of TNF! After, the heroes deduce every Week 15 affray, including Cleveland attempting to kindle their playoff hopes against Denver (17:30), if Baltimore is the front runner in the AFC North (26:00), what it will take from Green Bay to overcome the feisty Team of ATL (33:45), if Dallas can secure the NFC East by corralling the Colts (40:40), and will the TITOONS emulate last Thursday's performance versus the GGGMMMENNN (55:30)?! The heroes then debate who will prevail in Pittsburgh (1:04:30), whether or not Nick Foles can channel his Super Bowl MVP essence in Los Angeles (1:12:10) and lastly, is Ron Rivera's time in Carolina done (1:17:00)?

