ATN Podcast: Unsolved mysteries w/ Andrew Siciliano

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- are back at full-strength, along with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, to recap the latest news from around the league. The heroes discuss Odell Beckham's training camp status (8:00), Tom Brady's insightful interview with Oprah and his plans for retirement (12:30), how Mike McCarthy plans to run the Packers' backfield this season (21:00) and Jay-Z says he doesn't need the Super Bowl (25:00). They close out the show with Unsolved Mysteries as we reach the summer dark period (32:00).