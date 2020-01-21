ATN Podcast: Top 25 Free Agents

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news from around the league including Jason Garrett heading to the Giants (12:35), Titans DC Dean Pees retiring after 16 seasons (14:57) and some potential rule changes for the league (29:33). The heroes debate Gregg's list of 25 top free agents including some big names like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Derrick Henry (39:53).