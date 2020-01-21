Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Top 25 Free Agents

Published: Jan 21, 2020 at 09:40 AM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news from around the league including Jason Garrett heading to the Giants (12:35), Titans DC Dean Pees retiring after 16 seasons (14:57) and some potential rule changes for the league (29:33). The heroes debate Gregg's list of 25 top free agents including some big names like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Derrick Henry (39:53).

LISTEN to the podcast here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

The San Francisco 49ers were playing a tight wild-card game against the Seahawks when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's leg after a 21-yard play, igniting a fire in a Niners squad that then scored 25 unanswered.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 32, told reporters following his wild-card loss that he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital more than a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, made an appearance at the Bills facility on Saturday.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith expected to return in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to bring back QB Geno Smith in 2023 by way of a new contract or the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE