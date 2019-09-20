ATN Podcast: Titans-Jaguars 'TNF' recap

Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler recap the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars from Dan's house!
LISTEN to the podcast below:
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback" following a week of rumors that his team is pursuing a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance.
Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career.
As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
It was vintage Case Keenum, as the consummate journeyman filled in and stepped up to help the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night in Cleveland, snapping a two-game Browns skid in the process.
Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half.
The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
J.J. Watt, the greatest player in the history of the Texans franchise, can barely recognize the team that parted ways with him in February. It'll make for a polarizing reunion Sunday when the Cardinals defensive end takes on his former team for the first time.