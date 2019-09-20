Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Titans-Jaguars 'TNF' recap

Published: Sep 20, 2019 at 02:05 AM

Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler recap the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars from Dan's house!

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback" following a week of rumors that his team is pursuing a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski calls D'Ernest Johnson 'a warrior' following breakout  performance

After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance. 
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater: 'He was courageous. He is our quarterback'

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
news

'Calm and poised' Case Keenum gets Browns back on winning track

It was vintage Case Keenum, as the consummate journeyman filled in and stepped up to help the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night in Cleveland, snapping a two-game Browns skid in the process.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
news

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller leaves Thursday night's game with sprained ankle

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half. 
news

Week 7 Thursday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

J.J. Watt on facing struggling Texans for first time: 'It hurts me to see where it is now'

J.J. Watt, the greatest player in the history of the Texans franchise, can barely recognize the team that parted ways with him in February. It'll make for a polarizing reunion Sunday when the Cardinals defensive end takes on his former team for the first time.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye says he doesn't want to be traded

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jets safety Marcus Maye is one of several free agents-to-be who could be on the move. If Maye has his way, he won't leave New York.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW