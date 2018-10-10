Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Surprising Questions & Marc's Birthday!

Published: Oct 10, 2018 at 10:47 AM

In a room filled with thriving heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling & Loose Cannon -- react to Marc's birthday age redacted] (1:00)! The heroes then exchange thoughts on [Jay Ajayi's season-ending injury and potential backfield replacements for the Eagles (4:10), Jamaal Charles going to the Jags (10:00), Big Ben backs James Connor despite Le'Veon's reported return (11:45) & then send positive vibes Dan Hanzus' way as he battles a cold (21:40). After, the heroes preview TNF (22:40), discuss Loose Cannon's collegiate tennis days (31:00) & lastly, share their most 'Surprising Questions' entering Week 6, including is it Chad Kelly's time to start in Denver (33:40) and can the Chiefs secure a playoff bye with a win Sunday (40:00)?

LISTEN to the episode here:

