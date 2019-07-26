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ATN Podcast: Rams business; report from Ravens nest

Published: Jul 26, 2019 at 11:03 AM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- bring you all the latest news around the NFL but before that, they have to address a very serious matter.(:30) There is a lot of news with training camps starting up around the league including the Rams extending head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead through 2023 (8:51), Michael Thomas holding out for a new deal (12:20) and the 49ers scouts are unhappy with John Lynch. (21:32) Stay tuned for "Rosenthal Remembers: A return to the Ravens Nest" only on the Around the NFL Podcast. (39:32)

Listen to the podcast below:

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