ATN Podcast: Packers stunner, Mina Kimes on Mayfield

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- bring you all of the latest news around the NFL (and there is a lot of it in this episode!) including Packers parting ways with Mike Daniels, (6:50) Taylor Lewan testing positive for PEDs (9:09) and Mark Sanchez hanging up his cleats.(25:02) The heroes spin through some rapid fire news with 8 o'clock delight (29:07) because there is just so much to get to and Mina Kimes joins in to discuss Baker Mayfield and how he could be president. (32:29)