ATN Podcast: Packers-Bears recap; Week 1 preview

A room filled with heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler recap the first game of the 100th season in the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Packers and the Bears. The heroes then breakdown the latest with Antonio Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and the Jared Goff contract. The season is officially here, the Week 1 preview starts now.
LISTEN to the podcast here:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:
![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iexqrnb45uhlzambssxeqz6nbka?t=AroundtheNFL&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)