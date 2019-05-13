ATN Podcast: NFL Storylines We're Overly Invested In

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all the latest news around the NFL, including Joe Flacco getting all the first-team reps for the Broncos (8:38) and Chris Harris' status with the team (12:20). Aaron Rodgers had a cameo on Game of Thrones, but there are more signs of dysfunction in Green Bay on the football front (14:03). Sadly, former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham has died at 72 (23:03). The heroes then share the NFL storylines that they're overly invested in (30:20).