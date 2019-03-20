Around the NFL

ATN Podcast: Loud and clear messages in the NFL

Published: Mar 20, 2019 at 12:07 PM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all news around the league including Clay Matthews heading to the Rams along with Blake Bortles (05:43:27), Randall Cobb signing with the Cowboys (11:54:21) and what Le'Veon Bell had to say about Big Ben. (16:58). Could Peyton Manning be heading to the broadcast booth? (24:05). The heroes take a trip down to the depths of Ricky's DMs (32:09) and then discuss the loud and clear messages in the NFL right now. (34:30)

Listen to the podcast below:

