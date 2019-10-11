ATN Podcast (in London): Panthers-Bucs preview

The heroes preview the game in front of an energetic crowd (3:50) and then open it up to listener questions from the mailbag discussing all things football (14:40). Next, the heroes unveil a brand new segment: INTERROGATION ROOM. Each hero is put under the spotlight and has to answer a series of tough questions such as how Gregg can explain the Patriots' cupcake schedule, Wess' lack of fandom for his hometown Bengals, and what Dan's favorite type of frog is (21:28). The heroes open it up to questions from the London audience (1:01:20) before hitting the bar at the Curtain Club!